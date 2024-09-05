Covid Funds Misappropriated, Files Missing: Fresh Scam Allegations In Karnataka

The MUDA scam that had been occupying headlines in Karnataka has been pushed aside by a new scam - alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of crores meant to fight Covid during the BJP rule in the state led by then Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa - raising allegations of tit-for-tat scams. A preliminary report on the matter by Justice John Michael D'Cunha was discussed by the cabinet today, which apparently mentioned many other irregularities.

Of these, sources said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made three crucial observations at the meeting.

He said the judge has made very serious observations about hundreds of crores of rupees being misappropriated. The report has also said that there are many files missing that weren't placed before him despite his repeated requests, sources said.

The overall spending during Covid in the state was to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore. While no figure was mentioned officially, sources indicated that around Rs 1000 crore was siphoned off.

The report is expected to be finalized within the next six months and can even be tabled during the winter session of parliament. The government has extended the tenure of the committee by six months, so it can submit the final report.

Sources said the 1000-page multiple-volume interim report will now be analysed by officers and submitted to the government in less than a month.

Asked about the scam versus scam allegations, Law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil said it is "unfortunate" that whenever an important report comes it is termed eye for an eye.

"MUDA is less than two months old. The Cunha committee was appointed a year back. How can you bring that analogy here? It was an administrative measure".

The Cunha report is seen as a boon to the Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whom the BJP has been trying to corer over the MUDA scam. Mr Siddaramaiah has gone to court challenging the Governor's clearance to prosecute him in the matter.

The alleged scam is linked to irregularities in land allocation by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority or MUDA. There have been allegations that the allocation of compensatory land parcels to BM Parvathi, Siddaramaiah's wife, far exceeds the value of the land given in exchange.