Covishield, Covaxin Recognised By 96 Countries, Says Health Minister

The health minister said over 109 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India. (File)

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that 96 countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield and both these COVID-19 vaccines have received emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"WHO has included eight vaccines in EUL so far. We are happy two out of these are Indian vaccines -- Covaxin and Covishield. Ninety six countries of the world have recognised both these vaccines," Mr Mandaviya told news agency ANI.

The 96 nations include Canada, US, Australia, Spain, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Russia, and Switzerland.

The health minister also informed that over 109 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

Under the Centre's "Har Ghar Dastak" mega vaccination campaign, the minister said, "Healthcare workers are going to all houses to carry out the vaccination drive."

He further said that the Union government continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme are accepted and recognised, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes.

Mr Mandaviya asserted that the health ministry along with foreign ministry is in continuous communication with all countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates to facilitate hassle-free international travel.