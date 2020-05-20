Over 1,900 Returned To Mumbai From Abroad Under Vande Bharat

COVID-19: Travelers were put under institutional quarantine at different hotels (Representational)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that 1,972 persons have returned to Mumbai under the Vande Bharat Mission so far.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said 1,972 Indians were brought back to Mumbai from 10 countries in 13 special flights, while at least 27 more flights were expected to arrive in the city.

822 of these passengers were from Mumbai itself, 1,025 belonged to other parts of Maharashtra and 125 were from other states, he said.

As per the statement, 653 people arrived from London, 243 from Singapore, 150 from Manila, 107 each from San Francisco and Dhaka, 208 from New York, 201 from Kuala Lumpur, 195 from Chicago, two from Kuwait, 78 from Addis Ababa, 12 from Kabul and 16 from Muscat.

Travelers were put under institutional quarantine at different hotels in the city or in their home districts, Mr Thackeray said.

Residents of other states whose governments haven't given them permission to return home were quarantined in Mumbai, he added.

Starting from May 7, India began a phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown under the Vande Bharat Mission.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)