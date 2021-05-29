Iran Sends 300 Oxygen Concentrators To India

"Iran's encounter with inhumane sanctions does not impede stretching helping hands to friends: 300 oxygen concentrators donated by Iran to India in solidarity with India's fight against COVID-19," the Iranian Embassy in India tweeted.

The batch of the medical equipment reached New Delhi on Friday evening. (Representational)

New Delhi:

In a humanitarian gesture in these testing times, Iran on Friday sent as many as 300 oxygen concentrators to India to be used in its fight against a runaway second COVID-19 wave.

"Human beings are members of a whole as Great Saadi says," it added.

