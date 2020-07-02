Delhi Crosses 90,000-Mark, Reports 2,373 Coronavirus Cases In A Day

Delhi recorded 2,442 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. (Representational)

Delhi's total of coronavirus cases crossed the 90,000-mark on Thursday. The national capital, which had been reporting close to 4,000 daily cases last month, logged 2,373 new cases in 24 hours. With an addition of 61, the death count reached 2,864.

Delhi, which has reported 92,175 cases in total as of now, has 26,304 active COVID patients.

3,015 patients have been cured of the disease in last 24 hours which took total recoveries to 63,007 patients.

16,129 patients are in home isolation.

Delhi recorded 2,442 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

Delhi, the third worst-hit state in the country had been grappling with shortage of COVID-19 beds, but now it has surplus to deal with all eventualities, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said.

"We have 6,000 patients and 15,000 beds as of date. We are testing 20,000 people every day," he told NDTV in an interview.

He had said that the national capital also has surplus ventilators, adding the Delhi government is trying to add more equipment to its tally.

The Delhi government today launched the country's first plasma bank to treat COVID-19 patients using the experimental Plasma Therapy. "If you have fully recovered from coronavirus and are free of symptoms for 14 days, you can donate plasma," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meet on Thursday to review the coronavirus situation in the National Capital Region – comprising Delhi and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh -- where he stressed on more testing and early hospitalization to reduce mortality rates.