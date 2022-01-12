Covaxin-Maker Says Booster Shot Over 90% Effective Against Omicron, Delta Variant

Bharat Biotech today said that trials have indicated that a booster shot of Covaxin neutralises the Delta and Omicron variants of Covid.

"The neutralisation activity of Covaxin-boosted sera was comparable to what has been observed in mRNA vaccine-boosted sera against the Omicron variant," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Citing a study conducted at US' Emory University, the vaccine manufacturer said that over 90% of subjects who received a booster shot six months after their second dose of the Covaxin vaccine, showed neutralising antibodies.

The Covaxin maker had earlier said that an analysis showed that a third dose of the vaccine was safe and also increased the immunity against the virus.

"Neutralising antibodies against homologous and heterologous SARS-CoV-2 variants increased from 19 to 265 folds after a third vaccination," Bharat Biotech had said.

In the last two weeks, India has witnessed a surge in daily Covid cases led by the Omicron variant. India recorded 1,94,720 new infections today to its tally of COVID-19 cases pushing it to 3,60,70,510, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

At a press conference today, Joint Secretary in Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said that as many as 300 districts in India are reporting weekly Covid case positivity of more than 5%.

The Centre has also urged people to not take the Omicron variant of coronavirus lightly and get vaccinated.

"Omicron is not the common cold, cannot take it lightly. We need to be vigilant, get vaccinated and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Vaccination is an important pillar in our Covid response programme," said NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul.