"Courts Must Reach Out To People": Chief Justice At Constitution Day Event

Chief Justice Of India DY Chandrachud was speaking at a Constitution Day event.

It's essential that the judiciary reaches people and not expect the people to reach out to it, Chief Justice Of India DY Chandrachud said today during an event to mark the Constitution Day. The infrastructure of technology must not be dismantled, he added, stressing on the need to make justice accessible to everyone.

"In a nation as diverse as ours, the paramount challenge that the judiciary faces is that justice is accessible to everyone. The Indian judiciary has been introducing many things to improve access to justice," he said, detailing several efforts of the judiciary to improve public access.

"Though the Supreme court is located at Tilak Marg, it is the Supreme Court for all of the nation and now virtual access has made it possible for lawyers to argue cases from their own places. As a CJI, I am looking to adopt technology in listing of cases," he added.

The CJI further said the representation of marginalised communities must be enhanced in the legal profession.