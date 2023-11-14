Court Seeks Government's Reply On Rules To Secure Properties Of Orphans

The Delhi High Court is considering laying down norms for securing the assets and properties of children who lose their parents.

Hearing a plea by two minors who lost their parents, the court also sought a response from the Delhi government.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice to the Delhi government on the petition and asked the authorities to file a reply within two weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on December 6.

The high court also appointed senior advocate Dayan Krishnan as amicus curiae to assist the court by giving his inputs to lay down a policy in cases of this nature.

The petition, filed through advocate Tara Narula, submitted that on September 6, 2022, the petitioners' father allegedly killed their mother and thereafter, he committed suicide.

The petitioner siblings aged 13 and nine are staying in a shelter home here by the order of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which has also directed the investigating officer to investigate the cash, property and jewellery and other assets belonging to their parents and place it on record.

The plea said that the children's relatives had expressed their willingness to take the minors but the kids refused to go with them as they felt that the relatives had done nothing to resolve the issues between their parents.

The two minor boys approached the court through the shelter home stating that the properties belonging to their parents are being frittered away and that the children have no other alternative but to move court to secure their interest.

"The movable and immovable properties need to be protected for the future benefit of the children," the plea said, adding that the authorities be directed to manage and maintain the assets in trust and be the benefit of the minors till they attain majority.

The minors also sought a compensation of Rs 30 lakh each for their immediate need as well as future sustenance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)