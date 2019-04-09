Court Reserves Order On Gautam Khaitan's Bail In Money Laundering Case

Currently in judicial custody, Gautam Khaitan was arrested on January 25.

A court on Tuesday reserved order on lawyer Gautam Khaitan's bail plea in a money laundering and black money case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar said he will deliver the order on April 12.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed Gautam Khaitan's bail plea.

It is the second bail plea moved by Gautam Khaitan. On March 12, the court had rejected his first plea for bail.

Currently in judicial custody, Gautam Khaitan was arrested on January 25, a week after the Income Tax Department searched his offices and other properties in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

On March 25, the ED filed a chargesheet in the money laundering case.

The agency said Gautam Khaitan was "controlling" the modus operandi and was responsible for routing money, misusing his connections and clients, including the ones inherited from his father, to launder money through a variety of accounts in Dubai, Mauritius, Singapore, Tunisia, Switzerland, the UK and India.

The ED officials said that the accounts included those belonging to his undisclosed shell companies outside India.

The ED had filed a money laundering case against Gautam Khaitan and others based on a case lodged by the I-T Department under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act.

Gautam Khaitan was earlier arrested in September 2014 for his alleged involvement in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

He got bail in January 2015 but was again arrested along with Sanjeev Tyagi, another accused in the case, on December 9, 2016, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He later secured bail.

The CBI chargesheet had described Gautam Khaitan as the brain behind the AgustaWestland deal.

