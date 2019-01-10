Court Rejects Lalu Yadav's Bail Plea In 3 Fodder Scam Cases

Lalu Yadav is currently in a paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. (File)

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in three cases related to the multi-crore fodder scam.

On January 4, the court had reserved its order on the RJD supremo's bail plea after hearing arguments of his counsel Kapil Sibal and CBI.

Lalu Yadav is currently in a paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

The fodder scam is related to fraudulent withdrawal of government funds from the treasuries of various districts of Bihar in the 1990s when RJD was in power and Lalu Yadav the chief minister.

Lalu Yadav was sent to Ranchi jail in December 2017 in cases related to the scam.