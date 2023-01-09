Court Puts Book On Siddaramaiah On Hold After Congress Petition

A book on Karnataka's senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was not released this afternoon after a court put a freeze on it following a petition by the party. Alleging that the book is meant to humiliate the leader, who is also a former Chief Minister, the party has also filed a complaint with the police.

The book -- an anthology of essays on the former Chief Minister -- is supported by the BJP, the Congress has alleged.

"Purposely to humiliate me ahead of the elections, they are bringing out a book. It is totally defamatory," Mr Siddaramaiah told reporters.

"Siddu Nijakanasugalu" was slated for release his evening at the Town Hall in Bengaluru. The posters ahead of the release show Mr Siddaramaiah on the cover, dressed as the 18th Century ruler of Mysore, Tipu Sultan -- a hate figure among sections of the state's people.

"I don't know, everything is yellow for those with a jaundiced eye. Who wore the dress like Tipu and held a sword in their hand, it was Yediyurappa and Shobha Karandlaje. Who wrote the foreword for Sheikh Ali's book on Tipu, isn't it duality?" Mr Siddaramaiah asked.

The BJP support to the book is seen as a retaliatory measure against the PayCM campaign of the Congress targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



The court, where the party had filed a petition, put a freeze on the release, saying the book was published without the consent of Mr Siddaramaiah, which is mandatory in such cases.