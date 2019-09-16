Vice Admiral's Plea Challenging Navy Chief's Appointment Dismissed

Admiral Bimal Verma had challenged the appointment after Karambir Singh was designated as Navy Chief.

The Armed Forces Tribunal has dismissed a petition filed by Vice Admiral Bimal Verma challenging the appointment of Admiral Karambir Singh as Navy Chief.

Admiral Bimal Verma had challenged the appointment soon after Admiral Karambir Singh was designated as Navy Chief.

Admiral Singh on May 30 took over as the Chief of the Naval Staff succeeding Admiral Sunil Lanba.

Vice Admiral Bimal Verma had challenged the appointment of Admiral Singh as the new Navy Chief. He had questioned the government's decision of overlooking him for the post despite him being the senior-most officer in the force.

However, the Defence Minister had rejected Admiral Bimal Verma's plea on May 17. Admiral Bimal Verma then challenged the Defence Ministry's decision before the Armed Forces Tribunal.

On May 29, the Tribunal had on deferred the hearing in the case and said that Vice Admiral Karambir Singh can take charge as the Navy Chief on May 31.

