Court Awards Death Sentence To 6 In Sonai Honour Killing Case

Judge R R Vaishnav sentenced the six to death and also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each on them for killing the Dalit youths, Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam told reporters in Nashik.
The three youths were brutally killed in Sonai village on January 1, 2013, and their mutilated body parts were found in a septic tank.
The judge on January 15 had convicted Popat alias Raghunath Darandale (52), Ramesh Darandale (42), Prakash Darandale (38), Ganesh alias Pravain Darandale (23), Ashok Navgire (32) and Sandeep Kurhe (37), all residents of Ahmednagar district, under various sections of the IPC.
The six were convicted on various charges including murder and criminal conspiracy for killing Sachin Gharu (24), Sandeep Thanvar (25) and Rahul Kandare (20).
