Court Asks CBI To Probe Alleged Police Attack On Rape Survivor's Parents

The Madras High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged assault and harassment of a minor rape survivor's parents by a woman police inspector in Chennai.

The court took suo motu cognizance of the alleged incident that took place in August, following media reports.

Reports said the survivor's mother was summoned to the police station, detained beyond 1 am, and assaulted.

Also, the inspector allegedly questioned the survivor at the hospital, wearing her uniform, violating POCSO guidelines.

The survivor's father was also assaulted by the cop in front of the alleged perpetrator. Local police claimed their inquiry found no evidence of sexual assault, citing the survivor's unwillingness in revealing the perpetrator's name due to fear.

The court has also allowed the family to approach it for monetary compensation.