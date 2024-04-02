Couple Dragged For Several Metres Under A Truck In Maharashtra, Woman Dies

In broad daylight and on a busy road, the truck kept moving with the couple trapped under it

A man sitting on his haunches alongside the pavement stood up. Arms thrashed the air pointing to the unfolding horror as a truck kept speeding with a man and a woman and their scooter being dragged under it, showed a chilling video from Maharashtra.

The woman, Kiran Tonk, died on the spot. She was 35. Her husband, Jitendra Tonk, is critically injured.

The driver of the truck has been arrested, said the police.

The incident, which took place earlier today, was reported from Virar, a coastal city in district Palghar.

Many were seen running behind the vehicle.

It is not clear why the truck kept going or if the driver was unwell.

