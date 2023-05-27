Couple Charged For Cheating Navi Mumbai Trader Of Rs 16 Crore

The victim runs the food grains business

Police have registered a case against a couple for allegedly cheating a trader in Navi Mumbai to the tune of nearly Rs 16 crore by not making payments to him against the purchase of food grains in the last few years, an official said on Saturday.

The victim, who runs the food grains business at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee in Navi Mumbai's Vashi, recently lodged a complaint against the trader couple, based on which they were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), he said.

"From August 2021 till date, the accused purchased grains from the victim but did not pay any money to him. According to the complainant, the couple went untraceable a few months back. The victim waited for them to return, but after a long wait when he realised that he had been duped, he approached the police," the official said.

The accused were supposed to pay Rs 15.97 crore to the victim, he said, adding that a probe into the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)