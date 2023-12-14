Couple, 3 Children Die By Hanging Themselves At Rajasthan House: Cops

Police said they are investigating the case from all angles (Representational)

A couple and their three teenage children died by allegedly hanging themselves in their house in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, the bodies of four family members were found hanging from the ceiling, while the body of one was found lying on the ground.

Hanuman Soni (45), his wife, and three children, residents of Antyodaya Nagar of Muktaprasad Nagar police station area allegedly died by suicide by hanging themselves on Thursday afternoon, SHO Suresh Kumar said.

The landlord informed the police on noticing a foul smell coming from the house, he said.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot, Mr Kumar said, adding that the body found lying on the ground might have fallen down from the noose.

He said the five bodies have been kept in the mortuary of PBM Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Apart from Soni, the other victims have been identified as his wife Vimala (40), two sons Mohit (18), and Rishi (16), and a daughter Gudiya (14), the SHO said.

He said that the police are investigating the case from all angles, he added.

