Country Made Anti-Drone System To Be Used During Donald Trump's Visit

DRDO's indigenous anti-drone system will be used during Trump's visit to India.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an indigenous anti-drone system that will be used during US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India.

Almost all security agencies, including the Air Force, Army, paramilitary forces and those involved in VVIP security are looking at acquiring anti-drone systems after it has emerged that terror groups started using drones.

Over the recent past, there have been instances of smuggling of small arms and narcotics using drones, which can carry 3-4 kilograms of weight and can fly at very low heights.

"The DRDO system successfully neutralised an incoming drone during trials using its kill system. The counter-drone system has capabilities to both detect and destroy drones in the air," government sources told ANI.

The DRDO counter-drone system was first deployed to provide security cover to the Republic Day Parade this year which was attended by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

The system is being deployed in Ahmedabad for the Modi-Trump roadshow where they would be tasked to thwart any aerial threat from drones, the Gujarat Police had stated on Thursday.