Counting Today For Key Bypolls In Rajasthan, West Bengal: 10 Points

New Delhi: Results will be declared for the by-elections in five seats across Rajasthan and West Bengal today. Elections in Rajasthan's Alwar and Ajmer -- both Lok Sabha seats -- and the assembly seat of Mandalgarh are expected to be bellwether for the assembly elections in the state later this year. Voting was also held for two seats in West Bengal -- the Noapara assembly seat and the parliamentary seat of Uluberia -- which will test the popularity of the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee.