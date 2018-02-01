Counting Today For Key Bypolls In Rajasthan, West Bengal: 10 Points

Results will be declared for the by-elections in five seats across Rajasthan and West Bengal today.
New Delhi: Results will be declared for the by-elections in five seats across Rajasthan and West Bengal today. Elections in Rajasthan's Alwar and Ajmer -- both Lok Sabha seats -- and the assembly seat of Mandalgarh are expected to be bellwether for the assembly elections in the state later this year. Voting was also held for two seats in West Bengal -- the Noapara assembly seat and the parliamentary seat of Uluberia -- which will test the popularity of the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee.
Here are the top 10 updates in this story:
All three seats in Rajasthan that went to polls are held by the BJP. The government of Vasundhara Raje is hoping for a second term in the assembly elections later this year.
In Ajmer, the BJP is facing the anger of Rajputs. The Rajput voters in the constituency have declared they would not vote for the party in the wake over the controversy over the Bollywood movie "Padmaavat".
Claiming the Deepika Padukone starrer "Padmaavat" distorts history and compromises the image of the legendary Queen Padmini, Rajput groups had demanded a ban on it. Although the Supreme Court said no to a ban, the film's distributors refused to screen the movie in Rajasthan following long and violent protests by Rajput groups.
In the run-up to the bypoll in Alwar -- where several incidents of cow vigilantism were reported -- the Congress accused the BJP of polarising the electorate. Alwar is home to nearly 3 lakh Meo Muslims -- traditional cattle rearers like 55-year-old Pehlu Khan, who was beaten to death in April last year, allegedly by cow vigilantes.
The BJP has fielded former Union minister Sanwar Lal Jat's son Ramswaroop Lamba from Ajmer and the state's Labour Minister Jaswant Singh Yadav from the Alwar Lok Sabha seat. Its candidate in Mandalgarh assembly seat, located in Bhilwara constituency, is Shakti Singh Hada.
The Congress, for which victory on even one seat in Rajasthan will be a huge boost, has fielded Karan Singh Yadav from Alwar and Raghu Sharma in Ajmer. In Mandalgarh, the party has fielded Vivek Dhakad.
Bypolls on all the three seats became necessary after the death of the sitting BJP members -- Sanwarlal Jat from Ajmer, Mahant Chand Nath Yogi from Alwar and Kirti Kumari in Mandalgarh. A total of 42 candidates are in fray in Rajasthan for the by-elections that were held on Monday.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Wednesday expressed confidence about the party's performance. "I get a sense that there is strong opposition against the BJP government... the BJP-ruled states are on the back foot. We are going to have elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan... We are confident we will win," he said.
In both seats of Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress is locked in a high-voltage battle with the challenger BJP, while the CPM is trying to gain ground in the seats in its earlier strongholds.
The TMC, which has been in power at the Uluberia seat since 2009, has fielded Sajda Ahmed, the wife of sitting lawmaker Sultan Ahmed, who died in September. In Noapara, the party has fielded Sunil Singh, a local leader.