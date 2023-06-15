'Couldn't have Imagined': Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Students Cracking NEET

This year, a total of 11.45 lakh students out of 20.38 lakh have qualified for the NEET exam

More than 1,000 students of Delhi government schools have qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023. The result of the medical entrance exam was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 13.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a Twitter post, shared that the number of students of Delhi government schools clearing the NEET exam has doubled in the past four years. “Wow. More than 1000 students from Delhi govt schools qualify NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back. Congrats to all students, parents and teachers,” Mr Kejriwal said.

Wow. More than 1000 students from Delhi govt schools qualify NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back. Congrats to all students, parents and teachers. pic.twitter.com/sOicK24R7o — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 15, 2023

According to the tweet, 569 students studying in Delhi government schools qualified for NEET in 2020 while 496 were declared passed in the medical entrance the next year. In 2022, out of the total students who qualified for NEET, 648 were from Delhi government schools and this number has now increased to 1074 in 2023.

This year, a total of 11.45 lakh students out of 20.38 lakh have qualified for the NEET exam. Prabanjan J from Tamil Nandu and Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi topped the NEET-UG 2023 with 99.99 percentile scores.

Uttar Pradesh emerged as the state with the highest number of qualifying candidates (1.39 lakh) while Maharashtra came second with 1.31 qualifying students. More than 1 lakh students cleared the entrance in Rajasthan.

NEET-UG 2023 was held on May 7 at 4,097 centres located across 499 cities in the country along with 14 cities outside India.

The NTA also conducted NEET-UG 2023 at centres in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.

The exam was conducted in 13 languages – English, Assamese, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.