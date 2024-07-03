'Could Have Led To Big Incident': Rajasthan Man Arrested For Overfilling Car At Fuel Station

The cops added that a petrol station employee has been detained.

These days, several people try to do unique antics to become famous on social media. However, this creates chaos and unease for others whose privacy gets violated due to the wandering cameras of these content creators. Amid this, a video of a man overfilling his SUV's fuel tank at a petrol station in Rajasthan has gone viral online. This clip was widely criticised online.

In the now-viral video, a guy is seen overfilling the diesel tank of his car at a petrol station with joy while another man is observing him. The diesel is also seen falling on the ground. The video then shows the man standing out of the moving car's sunroof. Towards the end of the 22-second clip, both men are seen sipping drinks.

The video was shared by several people on X (formerly Twitter.) On July 2, Ajmer Police took note of the same and that the vehicle had been seized under the Motor Vehicles Act. They added that the incident could have caused a disaster. The men in the video, Fateh Singh and Mahavir Gujjar have been arrested.

The cops also added that a petrol station employee has been detained.

Since being shared, the clip has amassed a lot of reactions on social media.

"I also saw this video few days back. Strong action should be taken for putting life at danger," said a user.

"Nower days it's fashion," commented another person.

A third added, "@BPCLimited I think being an OMC worker, its totally negligent on safety. I hope it will be improved."

"A simple IQ test outside before allowing the customer to enter Mahindra showroom. Or maybe a check customer's social media before taking the booking," remarked a user.

A fifth person wrote, "People like them should be behind the bars for 1) wasting an essential commodity that we're also depending heavily on imports 2) for causing a probable accident/explosion."

An X user commented, "The point is what @HPCL @BPCLimited takes action against these outlets for such a big safety lapse. If the engine of the vehicle is hot at this particular time, it will burn everything."