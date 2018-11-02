Corruption, Nepotism Was At Their Peak In Jammu And Kashmir: Governor

Satya Pal Malik said the twin evils of corruption and nepotism are at their peak in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday alleged that assistance provided by the Centre was never utilised optimally by successive governments in the state, where corruption and nepotism were "at their peak".

Addressing a lecture at Patna University, he also asserted that "Pakistan has no role to play in Kashmir" and made it clear that there shall be no talks with those who intend to make the neighbouring country a party -- an oblique reference to separatist groups.

"The Centre has been generously doling out funds for the development of Jammu and Kashmir, which is essential to bring about peace in the state. But those at the helm of affairs in the state have never been up to the mark. The twin evils of corruption and nepotism are at their peak in Jammu and Kashmir," Mr Malik said.

He was earlier the Governor of Bihar before taking up the gubernatorial assignment in the restive northern state.

"Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Pakistan has no role to play in any problem that concerns the state. And, we cannot deal with anybody who seeks to make Pakistan a party in matters relating to Jammu and Kashmir," Mr Malik said.

He also admitted that he was anxious when offered to be the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir amid political turmoil, which followed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's resignation and imposition of Governor's Rule.

"But it took me little time to realise that it was a challenge worth accepting and enjoying," Mr Malik added.