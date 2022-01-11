Work-From-Home For All Private Offices In Delhi Except Those Exempt

The decision was taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

All private offices in Delhi will send employees to Work-From-Home in new Covid rules to tackle the surge in cases. Only offices considered essential services will be exempted.

Till now, offices had been asked to function with half their employees in office and the rest at home.

Yesterday, Delhi shut restaurants and said only takeaways and home delivery would be allowed.

Delhi reported over 19,000 new cases yesterday, marginally lower than Sunday's 22,751.

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain said cases in the city are likely to peak "in one or two days, definitely this week", and infections in the Third Wave will start dipping after that.