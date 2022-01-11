Delhi's WFH Order For Private Offices: Who Are Exempt

Delhi COVID-19 WFH: All private offices except those exempt will work from home in Delhi

List of Delhi private offices that don't need WFH:

Private banks. Offices of companies providing essential services. Insurance firms. Offices of pharma companies requiring management of production and distribution. Entities or Intermediaries regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. Non-banking financial companies, or NBFC. Microfinance Institutions. Lawyers' offices if courts, tribunals or commissions are open. Courier service. Delhi WFH Order: Who All Exempt, Complete List by NDTV on Scribd



All private offices will be closed in Delhi except those exempt under new COVID-19 safety guidelines. Here's a list of those that do not need to go into work-from-home, or WFH, mode.