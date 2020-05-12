Bengal To Split Coronavirus Red Zones In 3 Classes, Plans To Ease Curbs

The centre has designated 10 out of 23 West Bengal districts as Coronavirus Red Zones.

West Bengal will divide coronavirus Red Zones - districts worst hit by the global pandemic - into three categories and ease restrictions in two of the lower graded ones, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

While curbs have been slowly eased in Green and Orange zones, Red Zones which are some of the most economically important cities across India, have been under severe restrictions banning almost all non-essential businesses and transport since the beginning of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in March.

"We have to think about life and livelihood. We will make three divisions in Red Zones - A, B and C. In Red Zone A, nothing will be allowed. Zone B will be under watch and if there are violations, police will take action. Red Zone C will be normal. I have given the police three days to examine how this will be done. We will decide on May 15," Ms Banerjee said.

"In green zones or districts, I have said buses can run with 20 passengers and there will be no bar on ticket prices. If people cannot afford it, they won't travel. Taxis will also be allowed within the districts," she said.

"Food outlets can start operating once the daily office rush eases. Food takeaway will be allowed from 12 to 6 pm," Ms Banerjee said speaking to the media, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the fourth phase of the lockdown starting May 18 will have new rules.

The centre had said West Bengal has 10 Red Zone districts in its assessment on May 1 - a number that the state government has contested. The centre, which was supposed to update the list once a week, is yet to do so.

Saying that an early relief from the COVID19 crisis is unlikely, Mamata Banerjee said a three-month plan was needed to deal with the situation.

She also said that people were facing problems since the lockdown was imposed on March 25 as the move was "poorly planned".

Talking about her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his video conference with chief ministers on Monday, Ms Banerjee said Bengal had gained nothing from it and was left "empty-handed".

The centre is yet to clear the "legitimate financial dues" of the state, she claimed.

"I have raised several issues during the meeting with PM. But I must say we always return empty-handed after our meetings with PM. We are yet to get our dues," the chief minister said.