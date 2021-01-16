'Together, We Can Win': Twitter Chatter Upbeat As India Gets Vaccinated

India plans to vaccinate 300 million people with two doses in first six to eight months (AFP)

Social media chatter has been picking up steadily since morning today when India's massive vaccination programme against COVID-19 started with a sanitation worker getting the first shot of the two-dose vaccine. The country is prioritising nurses, doctors and other frontline medical staff since they run the highest risk of getting infected.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a vibrant poster showing an injection and a vial of vaccine, along with a ribbon in the colours of the national flag.

The hashtag #CongratulationsIndia trended on Twitter.

"We applaud the efforts of our front like warriors , doctors, nurses, health workers, security forces, police officials , ordinary citizens who together fought this pandemic under the strong leadership of @narendramodi ji. Congratulations India for the #LargestVaccineDrive," filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted.

We applaud the efforts of our front like warriors , doctors , nurses , health workers , security forces, police officials , ordinary citizens who together fought this pandemic under the strong leadership of @narendramodi ji .

"This is the first time that a vaccine for #COVID19 has been developed and launched in the country. The #CovidVaccine is safe and will protect you and your families. #LargestVaccineDrive" a Twitter user Biswajit Rajbanshi tweeted.

"Today marks an important milestone in our fight against Covid-19 as PM @narendramodi Ji launches pan India rollout of vaccine. With a digital platform to give real-time information & a helpline to address queries, India embarks on #LargestVaccineDrive powered by Jan Bhagidari," another user, Anoy Mondal, tweeted.

"A big moment for India as it launches the #LargestVaccineDrive today! Thanks to the hard work and determination of our scientists, vaccination against #COVID19 is now a possibility. The COVID-19 vaccine will provide immunity and protect us and our families against the virus," Twitter user Vaishnavi Adhav said.

Sanitation worker Manish Kumar, the first person in India to be vaccinated against COVID-19, received his shot at Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Some 3,000 vaccination centres have been set up across the country. AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria also received his shot.

India, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus infections after the US, plans to vaccinate some 300 million people with two doses in the first six to eight months. People cannot choose between Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Both are being produced locally.

While launching the vaccination drive today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people should not fall for propaganda over vaccines, amid controversy over Covaxin, which has been cleared for emergency use while still in clinical trial. "The DGCI (Drugs Controller General of India) gave approval after they were satisfied with the data of the two vaccines. So stay away from rumours," PM Modi said.