Delhi, Hyderabad Airports Ready Cold Storage Facilities For Covid Vaccine

Delhi and Hyderabad airports have begun prepping temperature-controlled cargo containers and zones to receive and store the millions of doses of novel coronavirus vaccines expected to be made available to the government over the next few weeks and months.

Both airports, which already have advanced pharma and vaccine storage and processing zones, also have special "cool chambers" in which temperature can be set as low as -20 degrees Celsius and "cool dollies", or special trolleys that ensure vaccines are protected (and optimum temperatures maintained) during movement of cargo between the aircraft and cargo terminal.

In addition, both airports, which operated as major hubs in the early days of the pandemic and transported millions of PPE kits, medical supplies and perishable goods, have also taken steps to minimise human contact with the chain of transportation and storage of the vaccine doses.

An expert panel will meet Wednesday to review requests by the Serum Institute of India, American pharma giant Pfizer and Bharat Biotech to approve emergency use of their Covid vaccines in India; this will allow the vaccine to be administered for a limited period of time or on specific groups of people.

The vaccine that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute was developed jointly by pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Last month interim analysis of clinical trials in the UK and Brazil showed it was up to 90 per cent effective.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer and German biotechnology partner BioNTech has reported efficiency of 95 per cent in Phase III trials. The vaccine has been rolled out in the United Kingdom.

The third vaccine requesting emergency use is Covaxin, which is developed by Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based pharma firm. It is currently in Phase III trials and has yet to release efficacy data.

Vaccines (not just those for the novel coronavirus) need to be stored in refrigerated conditions - and a constant temperature - to maintain efficacy and shelf life. One of the challenges before the government is ensuring proper storage of the vaccine after it is distributed to remote areas.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, labelled Covishield, has an advantage that could be significant for India and other developing nations - it can be stored at fridge temperatures. The Pfizer vaccine, on the other hand, needs to be kept at -70 degrees Celsius.

Covishield is also expected to be significantly cheaper than the Pfizer vaccine. The Serum Institute has already discussed pricing with the Indian government, while Pfizer said its price would depend on doses ordered and commitments with the governments of other countries.

On Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a nation-wide vaccination drive would begin once experts signed off on the Covid vaccine candidates. Addressing an all-party meeting to discuss logistics, the Prime Minister said: "Experts expect the vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks."

PM Modi, who last week visited manufacturers, also said India already had the infrastructure and facilities needed to mass-produce the Covid vaccine.

The government has already indicated that frontline healthcare workers, including police and municipal staff, and old people suffering from serious medical conditions, will be given priority.

India has reported over 97 lakh Covid cases since the pandemic began in December last year. Of these around 3.83 lakh are active cases and 1.41 lakh are deaths linked to the virus.

