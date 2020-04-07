UP Village To Impose Rs 5,000 Fine On Outsiders Amid Lockdown

The decision has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic (Representational)

In order to ensure that the guidelines of social distancing are adhered to so that the coronavirus infection is avoided, villagers of Bachrouta in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district have decided to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on the outsider entering the village.

Bachrouta village head, Jashveer said the decision has been taken so that the guidelines of the national lockdown are adhered to.

"This notice has been put up to inform everyone that any outsider who enters the village would have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000," Jashveer told news agency ANI.

"The decision has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic so that outsiders do not enter our village -- be it someone's relative or friend. Any outsider that enters our village would be liable to pay a fine," Sapna, one of the residents of the village, told ANI.

Inder Saini, another resident, said that if someone from outside does come into the village, the information will be given to the village head first so that the administration can be informed about the external people.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease. There are 3,666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured, discharged or migrated.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far, standing at 690, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi with 571 and 503 cases respectively.