Cops Injured In Protests Over Setting Up Of COVID-19 Quarantine Centre In Bengal

A few locals blocked roads and even vandalised a police vehicle. (Representational)

At least half a dozen policemen today were injured in a clash with locals who were protesting the setting up of a COVID-19 quarantine centre at a hostel in Churulia near Asansol town in West Bengal. There are at least 20 people in isolation at the quarantine centre.

The police had to resort to firing tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

The injured policemen were rushed to local hospitals and reinforcements from the Jamuria police station in Asansol district were sent to the spot where the locals blocked roads and vandalised a police vehicle that ventured into the area.

On Monday, protests erupted at Salanpur in Asansol over the setting up of a quarantine centre for COVID-19 suspects.

Earlier in Birbhum district, a man was shot dead during a clash between rival groups of villages over setting up of a quarantine centre at a local school at Parui.

The Union Home Ministry, had on Sunday, written a letter to the West Bengal government asking it to take necessary action to ensure strict adherence to the curbs following alleged violation incidents in parts of the state. The letter came a day after the Home Ministry objected to "gradual dilution" of the lockdown in the state.

This was the MHA's third missive to the West Bengal government regarding violation of the measures. The first and the second were sent on April 4 and April 10 respectively.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in West Bengal is 190. Till now, 36 people have been cured and discharged, while 7 deaths have been reported in the state.

