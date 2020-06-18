Amit Shah's Unified Delhi-NCR Plan To Fight Coronavirus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meet to review COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a high-level meeting today, said that Delhi and its neighbouring regions should come together in the fight against COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. He said that keeping in view its close-knit urban structure, the National Capital Region or NCR should be treated as one.

"In terms of policy and protocol there should not be any difference and this was made clear to all senior officers," a senior functionary in the ministry told NDTV.

The NCR comprises districts belonging to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The most prominent among them are Gurugram, Faridabad (both in Haryana); Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad (both Uttar Pradesh); and Alwar (Rajasthan).

Amit Shah, while reviewing the coronavirus situation in the region, also asked officials to popularise COVID-19 testing by Rapid Antigen Detection Kits and test everyone who wants to be tested.

"One lakh units have been given and directions have been given to test everyone," the officer added.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, city Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, senior officials of NCR districts and Ministries of Home and Health.

The Home Minister has also asked officials to collect data as to how many ventilators and ICUs are available in the entire NCR region.

"Availability of oxygen cylinders is being checked and assessment of hospitals assessment is also being done and a report would be submitted," explained the officer.

The movement of people between Delhi and NCR districts also figured in the meeting.

Haryana has opened its borders, but people are still facing problems to commute to Uttar Pradesh as state administration has imposed restrictions.

On June 4, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to convene a meeting of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for easing inter-state movement at all borders in the NCR.

It also observed that there should be a consistent policy in this regard for the NCR.

On June 12, the top court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to explain the guidelines issued by the Noida administration on institutional quarantine, observing they are not in "conformity" with the national guidelines.

The Centre informed the top court that the Union Home Secretary had convened a joint meeting on June 9 with chief secretaries of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to deal with the issue of restriction on movement in the NCR. It said that there was no barrier on the borders of Delhi and Haryana, but only Uttar Pradesh.