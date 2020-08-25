Tripura's Neighbourhood Classes Bridge Digital Divide Amid Covid

Coronavirus: Tripura says neighbourhood classes help bridge the digital divide

Tripura has started classes on open grounds for students of government schools who don't have access to online lessons amid the coronavirus pandemic. Only five students are allowed in a class, and wearing masks and keeping social distancing are a must.

One of the biggest challenges of online classes has been digital divide. Some students don't have internet-enabled devices to participate in online classes, and some don't have TV at home to see live or recorded classes.

To bridge this gap, Tripura started the "neighbourhood classes" concept and the response from students has been good.

"We have students who don't have access to mobiles, computers and TV, so they could not take part in online classes. There are also many who could not understand lessons online. In the neighbourhood classes, they meet teachers to clear their doubts and we correct their mistakes," said Mandira Ray, a government school teacher.

The classes start with a 10-minute lesson on COVID-19 precautions. At least over one lakh students have joined the neighbourhood classes that started on August 20, according to the state government.

"In the online classes, we have trouble understanding Math, Chemistry," said Jiata Sarkar, a Class 9 student.

For Class 5 student Rajashree Das, the neighbourhood class is a big relief. "During the lockdown I could not attend online classes since I did not have a proper mobile phone. The one that my father had was not good for the classes. I am happy that now I am back learning lessons here, and also after a long time got to meet my friends," said Ms Das.

The government says the neighbourhood classes will help such students. Students who have been attending online classes can also attend the neighbourhood classes if they want.

"We have, however, told the teachers through a circular that if parents object to sending students to neighbourhood classes due to fear of Covid, we will not force them," said Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.