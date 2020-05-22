Total 16 Police Deaths Due To Coronavirus In Maharashtra

Coronavirus: An officer is among the 16 police deaths in the state. (File)

A 45-year-old woman constable died on Thursday because of Covid-19, taking the total of police personnel dying due to the disease in Maharashtra to 16.

The constable, posted at the Shree Nagar police station, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital after reporting symptoms of the disease. She died on Thursday evening, police said.

Thane has reported 2,048 cases of Covid-19, including 33 deaths.

Mumbai, the worst coronavirus-hit city in the country, accounts for 12 of the total deaths of the police personnel in Maharashtra.

The Mumbai police on Thursday confirmed the death of 55-year-old Arun Rajaram Fadtare.

Among the police, 183 officers and 1,483 personnel have so far tested positive for the virus in the state. There are total 1,177 active cases, which includes 147 officers and 1,030 men. 473 infected policemen have recovered so far.

The police have been at the frontlines of the fight against the pandemic, enforcing coronavirus lockdown in high-risk areas.

Maharashtra registered as many as 2,345 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the state to 41,642. Mumbai crossed the 25,000-mark with 1,382 new cases.

With 64 deaths due to the pandemic reported during the day - 41 of them in the worst-hit city of Mumbai - the number of fatalities in the state rose to 1,454.

This was the fifth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases.

"With this, the state has reported more than 10,000 cases in just five days," an official said.