Urine-Filled Bottles Thrown At Delhi Flats Holding Mosque Event Attendees

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat

Bottles filled with urine were thrown at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Delhi's Dwaraka neighbourhood at 6 pm on Tuesday. The bottles were thrown at three flats in the Sector 16B locality in which members of the Tablighi Jamaat - the controversial Islamic sect linked to more than 1,000 novel coronavirus cases across the country - had been isolated.

Two urine-filled bottles were recovered from the water pump located behind the flat.

A FIR (first information report) registered and a case has been filed, against unknown persons, at the Dwaraka North Police Station based on a complaint by the Assistant-Director of quarantine centres.

Across India there are more than 4,300 active COVID-19 cases, with Maharashtra alone reporting more than 1,000. Of the total number of cases, the government has said, at least 1,445 cases have been linked to the religious gathering held by the Jamaat in south Delhi's Nizamuddin last month.

In addition, more than 25,500 people - local workers of the missionary group and people who came in contact with them - have been isolated, the government said on Monday.

By the time the scale of the Tablighi Jamaat crisis - the gathering was held in defiance of social distancing protocols in place to check the spread of the virus - was realised late last month, thousands of its members had dispersed across the country.

States were instructed to identify and isolate them in their respective territories; Tamil Nadu has been among the worst hit states in this regard.

The Health Ministry has declared Nizamuddin, where the Jamaat congregated at a 100-year-old mosque complex - a coronavirus hotspot and containment zone (one of three in the national capital - the others are Dilshad Gardens and South Moti Bagh).

Backlash against Jamaat attendees has been reported from other parts of the country as well, with reports that Muslim members of Punjab's Gujjar community have been discriminated against - they have been stopped from buying groceries and milk - in Hoshiarpur district.

The district administration has warned of strict action against those found guilty.

At least three Chief Ministers - Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Andhra's Jagan Mohan Reddy and Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray have urged against communal attacks in this time of crisis.

The Tablighi Jamaat event has also been linked to more than 1,300 foreign nationals currently in India on tourist visas. Today eight of them - traced to a mosque in Maharashtra's Nagpur - were booked for violating the Foreigners Act and visa norms.

Last week another eight foreigners - Malaysian citizens - linked to the group were caught at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as they were about to board a relief flight back home. They had been hiding at different places around the capital.

The authorities have urged Tablighi Jamaat members - domestic and foreign - who have yet to be traced to identify themselves and go into quarantine to halt the spread of one of the most infectious viruses in recent times.

Worldwide over 1.4 million people have been infected and more than 82,000 killed by the COVID-19 virus that originated in China's Wuhan district in December last year.