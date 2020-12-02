Sunny Deol Tests Positive For Covid, Says 'My Health Is Fine'

Coronavirus: Sunny Deol is the BJP MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Actor-politician Sunny Deol tweeted this morning to say that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Deol, 64, said he is under isolation and that his "health is fine". The BJP MP also urged all those who had come in contact with him in the last couple of days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested.

"I got a corona test done and the report has come out as positive. I am under isolation and my health is fine. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last couple of days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested," he tweeted in Hindi.

Mr Deol has been staying in Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh for some days, the state's health secretary Amitabh Awasthi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The top official told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his COVID-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday.

Mr Deol had undergone a shoulder surgery in Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

Sunny Deol won his first Lok Sabha election last year as a BJP candidate from Punjab's Gurdaspur. He defeated Congress MP Sunil Jakhar in a triangular contest that also featured the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He is the third in his family to join politics. His father Dharmendra was a BJP MP. His stepmother Hema Malini is also a BJP lawmaker.

Soon after his election last year, Mr Deol was criticised for nominating a writer as his representative in his parliamentary constituency, to "attend meetings and follow important matters" on his behalf. Critics said it proved the actor had no intentions of giving his 100 per cent to his new role.

In January, he was declared "missing" in posters that surfaced at a few public places in Pathankot.

(With inputs from PTI)