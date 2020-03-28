Nitish Kumar Orders Relief Camps For Migrant Workers Along Bihar Border

Coronavirus shutdown: Migrant labourers walk to their villages from Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered officials to set up relief camps on the state's border to receive thousands of migrant workers who are coming from northern states amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Kumar criticised the centre over arranging special buses to send people to their states amid the three-week nationwide lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it will lead to an "increase in the spread" of the novel coronavirus.

"This entire exercise to send back people to their (native) states by special buses will defeat the purpose of lockdown. It will lead to an increase in the spread of virus in the next few days," he told NDTV. "It is better to organise camps locally, instead of trying to send people back home. The state government will reimburse the costs of these camps organised by anyone," he added.

Later in the day, Mr Kumar reviewed the situation and ordered for relief camps to be set up. These camps will come up at districts along the border with Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Nepal.

Mr Kumar said the camps will be well stocked with food and supplies and will be used to quarantine people for 14 days before they are allowed to proceed to their villages.

The Bihar Chief Minister's move came after Home Minister Amit Shah requested states to set up relief camps.

Bihar has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for shelter and food of locals stuck in other states. Officials from any district or non-profits coming forward to help the stranded locals can approach the Nitish Kumar government for funds.

The 69-year-old Janata Dal United chief's comments come amid criticism over lack of preparedness by the states and centre as tens of thousands have been left stranded in different parts of the country, far away from their homes, with transport services shut.