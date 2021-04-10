RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Tests Positive For Covid, Hospitalised In Nagpur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested positive for coronavirus

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested positive for coronavirus, the organisation tweeted on its official handle.

Mr Bhagwat, 70, has been showing commons symptoms of coronavirus infection, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) tweeted.

"He is currently having common symptoms of COVID-19 and has been admitted to Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur, is undergoing general check-up and caution," the RSS tweeted.

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के परमपूजनीय सरसंघचालक डॉ. मोहनजी भागवत आज दोपहर कोरोना पॉज़ीटिव हुये है। अभी उन्हें कोरोना के सामान्य लक्षण हैं तथा वे सामान्य जाँच और सावधानी के नाते नागपुर के किंग्ज़वे अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए हैं। — RSS (@RSSorg) April 9, 2021

Mr Bhagwat, who heads the BJP's ideological mentor, had taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 7.

There has been a massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and several other states in recent weeks in what is being seen as a second surge of infections, more than a year after the pandemic reached India.