Mamata Banerjee's Flashpoint With Centre Over COVID-19 Team's Inspection

The centre claims the situation is serious in these cities and lockdown guidelines are being violated.

The centre's decision to send special teams to some states for a field assessment of alleged coronavirus lockdown violations has raised questions. Inter-Ministerial Central Teams have been sent to four states, three of them ruled by the opposition.

Teams are visiting Pune in Maharashtra, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Kolkata, Howrah, Midinapur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and cin West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The centre claims the situation is serious in these cities and lockdown guidelines are being violated. The government also alleges that there are instances of the state administration underreporting COVID-19 cases.

Madhya Pradesh is the only BJP-ruled state on the centre's radar.

The inter-ministerial teams are to focus on complaints over the implementation of lockdown measures, the supply of essential commodities, social distancing, health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of relief camps for labourers and poor families.

Bengal, which has seven districts on the team's watch-list, is furious. Why have no central teams sent to Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi, questioned the state's ruling Trinamool Congress.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a team arriving in Kolkata much before she was formally told on the phone by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The state's ruling Trinamool Congress says three of the four districts named by the centre for investigation had not a single virus case in 14 days.



"States are fighting the virus, the centre is fighting against some States," said Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien, accusing the central teams of "adventure tourism" in Bengal.

The Trinamool points out that Gujarat, ruled by the BJP, has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.

The state has the third highest coronavirus cases in the country - 1939 -- including 71 deaths.

World 24,76,854 Cases 16,59,795 Active 6,46,760 Recovered 1,70,299 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,76,854 and 1,70,299 have died; 16,59,795 are active cases and 6,46,760 have recovered as on April 21, 2020 at 8:30 am.