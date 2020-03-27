RBI Chief's Media Address At 10 am After Centre Declares COVID-19 Relief

RBI chief Shanktikanta Das will adress the reporters this morning. (File)

RBI chief Shaktikanta Das will address reporters media at 10 am, the central bank has tweeted, as economic uncertainty prevails amid nationwide lockdown over coronavirus pandemic. The RBI governor's address comes a day after the central government announced Rs 1.75-lakh-crore stimulus package to help the poor and migrants tackle the financial difficulties arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The media address will be broadcast live on different social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, read the tweet.

"Watch out for RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta address to the media live at 10:00 am today (March 27, 2020) #rbitoday #rbigovernor YouTube: https://youtu.be/99i3lVow5gQ Twitter: @RBI @RBIsays https://facebook.com/RBISays," read the post.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 1.75 lakh-crore fiscal stimulus package as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise sharply across the nation. Her announcement came as 21-day nationwide lockdown began on Wednesday to curb the spread of highly contagious illness.

"No one will go hungry", the Finance Minister said, announcing relief under the Rs 1,75,000-crore package, dubbed as "Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan scheme". The central government's immediate focus, she said, is on alleviating the hardships of the migrant workers, urban and rural poor. The relief measures include direct cash transfers (under the DBT or Direct Benefit Transfer scheme) and food security-related steps aimed at giving relief to the poor workers hit by the countrywide lockdown.

The government also announced a special Rs 50 lakh medical insurance cover to the frontline workers toiling to avert the crisis. "With a deep sense of gratitude, I announce that all medical staff, Aasha workers, paramedics, doctors and nurses, will get this insurance," Ms Sitharaman said, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reference to them as "Gods in white".

