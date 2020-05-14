'Dense Darkness, Difficult Time': Rahul Gandhi's Video On Migrants' Ordeal

The cries of migrants will reach the government, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi promised in a tweet on Thursday, adding he and his party will ensure those in distress get the help they deserve. He made the remark on a day when the centre announced the second tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus package, which attempts to address the problems faced by the poor because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Along with the tweet, Mr Gandhi also attached a video which shows migrants returning to their home states on foot.

"There is dense darkness and these are difficult times, but be strong, all of us are standing for your safety. We will ensure that their cries reach the government and they get the help they deserve. They are not ordinary public of the country. They are the flag bearers of the country's self-respect. We will never let them bow down," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

अंधकार घना है कठिन घड़ी है, हिम्मत रखिए-हम इन सभी की सुरक्षा में खड़े हैं। सरकार तक इनकी चीखें पहुँचा के रहेंगे, इनके हक़ की हर मदद दिला के रहेंगे। देश की साधारण जनता नहीं, ये तो देश के स्वाभिमान का ध्वज हैं... इसे कभी भी झुकने नहीं देंगे। pic.twitter.com/bBf48DiluY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 14, 2020

The Congress also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing a video of a crying migrant.

"Dear PM, What do you feel when you see all the migrants on the street? Who do you pray for at night before you go to sleep? What do you feel when you look in the mirror? Are you proud?" the party tweeted from its official handle.

Lakh of migrants have been stranded in several parts of the country without jobs and money since the lockdown was announced in March. The centre has made arrangements for their return to home states via special trains on payment basis, but thousands are either walking or cycling back, most without enough money or food. Many have died in road and train accidents while on their journey back home.

The centre on Thursday announced extra grain as the immediate relief measure for the migrants. A universal, portable ration card which can be used across the country and affordable rental housing scheme are also in the works. "There is a legitimate concern about migrants returning to their home states. We are attending to migrants," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said amid rising opposition criticism that the centre is ignoring the plight of migrant labourers.