Centre Needs To Be 'Transparent' About Lockdown Exit Plan: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today spoke about coronavirus lockdown due to end May 17.

Rahul Gandhi said today that the government needed to "give transparency" on an exit plan after the coronavirus lockdown, due to end by May 17.

"The government should be transparent in the opening. We need to understand when they will open, what is the criteria, what are the boxes they need to check off. The government should spell out the criteria," the Congress leader said at a press conference via video link.

"We simply cannot continue without providing support to people who are suffering because of the lockdown. A lockdown brings a psychological change. It is not an on-off switch," he added.

The Congress MP said massive transition was needed and coordination between the government and states, and the government and the people.

To a question about the state of migrants stranded by the lockdown, either forced to survive without jobs, shelter and food or walking hundreds of km with their families, Mr Gandhi said this was "not the time to criticize the government" on the crisis.

"Our supply chain and the health system of red, orange and green is clashing. The migrants and the poor need money immediately. The MSME need money immediately, otherwise the lack of jobs will become a tsunami," said the Congress leader.

He was also asked about his new series of talks with experts like Raghuram Rajan and Abhijeet Banerjee on the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

"I speak to a lot of people. A lot of conversations are interesting. I thought I would like to give a glimpse of these conversations to the people of India. There is no other strategy," he replied.



