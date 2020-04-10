For Farmers Only: In Punjab, District-Wise Relief From Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh spoke to the media today

Punjab will allow farmers temporary relief from coronavirus lockdown restrictions to help them harvest crops, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said today, adding that restrictions would lifted district-wise. The state is expecting a bumper wheat crop of around 185 lakh tonnes, he said, making it necessary to ensure adequate harvest arrangements.

"We are now faced with harvesting. Until April 14 there is a lockdown and from April 15 the harvesting of wheat will start. We are getting a bumper harvest, the fourth year in a row," Amarinder Singh said.

The Chief Minister also said the state cabinet would today decide on extending the lockdown for other parts of the state that are currently under the 21-day "total lockdown" imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. The nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end April 14 but the Prime Minister yesterday suggested it could be extended.



"People are fed up because it has been a long time there but it was necessary for us. Just after coronavirus started the world over and before the lockdown took place, 95,000 Punjabi people came back (and) additionally 44,000 came through Delhi," Amarinder Singh said.

"While everyone was checked at airports sometimes symptoms don't show until much later. We put them into quarantine, had teams visit their homes & check after 7-10 days. It became a major operation. Most of them are now out of quarantine," he added.

Punjab was the second state, after Kerala, to go into complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus. The state has 132 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, the Chief Minister said today.

"It has taken us time but at the moment, things are under control. As far as testing is concerned, as of today, we have 132 confirmed cases in the state out of which 11 people have died. We have collected 2877 samples so far," the Chief Minister said.

Amarinder Singh also revealed that 651 people linked to Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat had entered Punjab. Of these 636 had been traced so far, he added.

The Jamaat had defied health warnings to hold a gathering in Delhi last month and has been linked to more than 1,445 cases across the country.