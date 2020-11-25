Night Curfew In Punjab Cities From Dec 1-15 Over 2nd Covid Wave Worry

Amid the grim Covid situation in Delhi and its neighbouring districts, and apprehensions of a second wave in Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a series of fresh restrictions.

Punjab has re-imposed night curfew - from 10 pm to 5 am - in all its cities and towns starting December 1. "Hotels, restaurants and marriage venues will shut down at 9.30 pm," Mr Singh said.

The fine for not wearing masks and social distancing in public places has also been doubled.

All curbs would be reviewed on December 15.

With this, Punjab has become the sixth state to impose a night curfew because of a fresh infection spike after Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.