In Viral Photo, Doctor Shares After-Effects Of Wearing PPE Suits

Wearing uncomfortable PPE kits, doctors and other healthcare professionals are working for unrealistically long hours amid the rapid second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. A doctor from Gujarat has tweeted about the immense Covid burden that healthcare professionals have been facing since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Dr Sohil Makwana from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, who works at GMERS Medical College at Dharpur, shared two photographs that showed him completely drenched in sweat - in his PPE suit and without it.

One part of the image shows Dr Makwana wearing a PPE kit and in the other he is seen drenched in sweat after removing the protective gear. Despite the odds, he said in the post that he was "proud to serve the nation" in these trying times. In another tweet, he pleaded with all the adults in the country to "go for vaccination".

"It's (the) only solution," he added.

Proud to serve the nation pic.twitter.com/xwyGSax39y — Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 28, 2021

Talking on the behalf of all doctors and health workers.. we are really working hard away from our family.. sometimes a foot away from positive patient, sometimes an inch away from critically ill oldies... I request please go for vaccination.. it's only solution ! Stay safe. — Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 28, 2021

The doctor also tweeted an image of his parents and said that he had got them inoculated with the second dose of the vaccines, and asked people to ensure that they and their family members, too, get the jabs.

Just inoculated my parents with second dose.. I've protected my parents.. Did u?



Go.. Grab a shot for yourself, for your family, and for all of us...!!

Together we can do.. pic.twitter.com/nhfVNarerh — Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 30, 2021

His tweets and messages have received praise on social media. People are saluting the sacrifices that healthcare professionals have been making in the war against the pandemic.

A Twitter user, who identified herself on social media as Dr Shweta Agarwal, said she could absolutely relate to his condition.

Dr Makwana's photograph has been liked by nearly 1.30 lakh users and retweeted more than 15,000 times.

In the last 24 hours, 3.86 lakh people have tested positive for the coronavirus; a whopping 3,498 people died in a day. The country's healthcare infrastructure is crumbling under the intense pressure exerted by the caseload.

Several countries have promised medical aid for the Covid-ravaged country