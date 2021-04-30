In Viral Photo, Doctor Shares After-Effects Of Wearing PPE Suits

Dr Sohil Makwana from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, who works at GMERS Medical College at Dharpur, shared two photographs that showed him completely drenched in sweat.

Dr Sohil Makwana said he was proud to serve the country (File)

Wearing uncomfortable PPE kits, doctors and other healthcare professionals are working for unrealistically long hours amid the rapid second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. A doctor from Gujarat has tweeted about the immense Covid burden that healthcare professionals have been facing since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Dr Sohil Makwana from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, who works at GMERS Medical College at Dharpur, shared two photographs that showed him completely drenched in sweat - in his PPE suit and without it.

One part of the image shows Dr Makwana wearing a PPE kit and in the other he is seen drenched in sweat after removing the protective gear. Despite the odds, he said in the post that he was "proud to serve the nation" in these trying times. In another tweet, he pleaded with all the adults in the country to "go for vaccination".

"It's (the) only solution," he added.

The doctor also tweeted an image of his parents and said that he had got them inoculated with the second dose of the vaccines, and asked people to ensure that they and their family members, too, get the jabs.

His tweets and messages have received praise on social media. People are saluting the sacrifices that healthcare professionals have been making in the war against the pandemic.

A Twitter user, who identified herself on social media as Dr Shweta Agarwal, said she could absolutely relate to his condition.

Dr Makwana's photograph has been liked by nearly 1.30 lakh users and retweeted more than 15,000 times.

In the last 24 hours, 3.86 lakh people have tested positive for the coronavirus; a whopping 3,498 people died in a day. The country's healthcare infrastructure is crumbling under the intense pressure exerted by the caseload.

Several countries have promised medical aid for the Covid-ravaged country