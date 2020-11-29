PM To Hold Online Meet With 3 Firms Making Covid Vaccines Tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing COVID-19 vaccines via video conferencing on Monday. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted today that the three teams are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's.

"Tomorrow, on 30th November, 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's," it said.

PM Modi on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

PM Modi visited Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Saturday in the last leg of his three-city visit to check how India's firms are working on vaccines for coronavirus infection.

He has started his visit with Ahmedabad and then Hyderabad. He began by visiting pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. Then he proceeded to Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad before reaching Pune.

"We discussed vaccine implementation plan with PM Modi during his visit," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla told reporters in an online briefing on Covishield on Saturday.

"We are amazed with what he (PM Modi) already knew. He was impressed with the new facility that we have built. The new facility can deal with more than one billion doses," the Serum Institute CEO said.

Earlier this week, Serum Institute of India said it will sell the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to the government for Rs 250 and to pharmacies for Rs 1,000 per dose.

A minimum of 100 million doses will be available by January and hundreds of million could be ready by the end of February, Mr Poonawalla had told NDTV.

He had said they are "hoping to get the vaccine out there as quick as possible." "It'll be in the hands of regulators in a couple of weeks," Mr Poonawalla had said. His company has an agreement with the government to mass-manufacture doses of the Covid vaccine.