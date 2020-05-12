Be 'Vocal For Local' To Go Global: PM's Takeaway From COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus crisis has "taught us the importance of local manufacturing", PM Modi said (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made a big pitch for indigenous products, saying it would be a huge contributing factor to an "Atmanirbhar Bharat" – a self-reliant India. The roadmap was the theme of his third address to the nation since the lockdown was announced on March 25.

The coronavirus crisis has "taught us the importance of local manufacturing, market and supply chain", PM Modi said in the special address this evening, in which he announced a huge financial package.

"Local helped us through the crisis, helped us survive. We have to make local our motto," he said.

Once that happens, it could be the highway to go global, he said.

"Global brands began locally. But when their people started marketing, branding and praising, they became global. Every Indian should become vocal for local. Don't just buy, but promote," he added.



"I proudly feel that when I requested you to buy khadi and support handloom workers, in short span on time, their demand and sell touched the roof. You made them a global brand," the Prime Minister said, recalling his request to the people soon after his government came to power in 2014.

Top government sources said the Prime Minister's call to create a self-reliant India is very different from the isolationist and protectionist self-reliance movements across the worlds.

Self-reliance in PM Modi's vision for India is neither exclusionary nor isolationist. There is a specific talk of improving efficiency, competing with the world as well as helping the world, a source said.

Announcing a Rs 20 lakh crore package for the country, the Prime Minister said it was a tenth of the GDP and will give "new steam to self-reliant India".