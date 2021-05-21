'Black Fungus A New Challenge, We Must Be Prepared,' Says PM

PM Modi praised the role of health workers in fighting the covid crisis in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional today as he spoke about those who had died of Covid in a virtual address to health workers from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi also said vaccinations should be a collective responsibility and warned against "Black Fungus", a rare and potentially fatal condition that has been seen in recovering Covid patients.

"This virus has snatched many people from us. Those who lost their loved ones because of Corona, I pay my tribute and I express my condolences," the Prime Minister said, appearing to choke up as he spoke with long pauses.

He began by praising the role of health workers in fighting the Covid crisis in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.