PM Modi Pitches SAARC Leaders' Video Call As India, Pak Fight Coronavirus

PM Modi proposed that SAARC leaders chalk out a "strong strategy to fight coronavirus"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today proposed that the SAARC nations work together to fight the sweeping coronavirus threat that has affected over 1.3 lakh people globally and killed over 4,500. Proposing that SAARC leaders chalk out a "strong strategy to fight coronavirus", PM Modi said the leader can discuss via video conferencing ways to keep citizens healthy.

"I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy," the Prime Minister tweeted.

India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka are members of SAARC (The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation).

PM Modi's pitch to the SAARC nations comes at a time India has reported over 70 cases of coronavirus and one death. Pakistan has seen 20 coronavirus cases so far.

South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population, should leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people are healthy, PM Modi said in another tweet.

At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it," PM Modi tweeted.

Pakistan has reportedly hinted at working with neighbouring countries, including India, to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak, news agency IANS reported.

Responding to a question at a weekly news briefing on whether Pakistan would work with neighbouring countries including India to contain the virus, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Islamabad was ready to extend assistance to neighbours, The Express Tribune reported.

"The government of Pakistan is monitoring the situation very closely and will take measures required for the citizens within Pakistan and any assistance we can provide to our neighbouring countries," the spokesperson said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee today to discuss steps to be taken by his government to contain the coronavirus spread.

India has reported over 70 cases of coronavirus. The country's first coronavirus death was reported from Karnataka on Thursday. A 76-year-old man who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia died on Tuesday. After his death his samples were confirmed to be positive for COVID-19.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)