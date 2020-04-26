'Many Difficulties During Ramzan This Time': PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat

Ramzan is marked by month-long fasting by followers of Islam.

Hoping that world is freed of coronavirus before Eid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that those observing the holy Islamic month of Ramzan are "facing many difficulties this year" due to the pandemic. He urged people to stay indoors and ensure physical distancing as he thanked the community leaders for spreading awareness.

"The holy month of Ramzan has begun. When Ramzan was observed the last time, we never thought that there would be so many difficulties this time. Now that we are deep in crisis, we have an opportunity to observe the holy month with patience, sensitivity and selflessness. This time, we have to pray more than the last time so that the world is freed of coronavirus before Eid... so that we can celebrate with fervour just like before," he said during his monthly radio address - Mann Ki Baat.

"I am confident that during these days of Ramzan, by adhering to the guidelines of the local administration, we will reinforce our fight against coronavirus.19. Let's ensure social distancing on roads, markets and neighbourhoods. I thank all the community leaders who are creating awareness among people and urging them to stay indoors," the Prime Minister added.

Ramzan is marked by month-long fasting by followers of Islam and culminates with celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

All the festivities are being celebrated at homes this year, PM Modi said, amid countrywide lockdown to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus. "Recently we celebrated festivals like Bihu, Baisakhi, Pothundu, Vishu, Odia New year. We saw how people celebrated these festivals with simplicity by staying home," the Prime Minister said.

"Normally they would celebrate these festivals with their friends and families in a joyous manner. They would share their happiness outside their homes also. But this time everyone showed patience and followed rules of lockdown. We saw that our Christian friends celebrated Easter at Home this time. Today, it is essential to abide by our duties towards our country and society. Only then can we flatten the curve of COVID-19.



