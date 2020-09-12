Phase 3 Wait Long, Give Covid Vaccine In Stage 2 To Health Staff: Assam

Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma said the COVID-19 situation in the state is cause for concern

The Assam government has asked the centre to administer coronavirus vaccine in stage 2 trials to frontline health workers if the efficacy of the vaccine is established.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today suggested the vaccine can be administered to health workers to begin with, and that can in turn be also counted as stage 3 trials.

He said the COVID-19 situation in Assam remains a cause for concern.

"In September, we have seen positivity rate going up by 1.5 per cent. It was 5.5 per cent and now it has gone above 7 per cent. Deaths have increased; mortality rate was 0.22 per cent. Today, it is 0.31 per cent. It's a matter of concern," Mr Sarma said.

"We are trying to convince people to abide by COVID-19 norms. The evolving situation is a matter of great concern. I will request the centre to please allow the vaccine even at stage 2 trials. If you wait for stage 3 trials, the waiting period will be too long. If efficacy is established in stage 2, please allow the vaccine for at least frontline staff, and that itself can be the stage 3 trial," Mr Sarma said.

Mr Sarma said plasma therapy in early stages of COVID-19 infection has shown good results in Assam. Till now, Assam has given plasma therapy to 1,304 patients.

In September first week, the state recorded 30,000 new cases, thus by the end of the month the state is worried that at least 90,000 could get infected. Assam's per million tests has gone up to 80,000; the state has tested about 27 lakh samples.

"The death rate is highest in Kamrup Metro district, which is Guwahati city and adjoining areas. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Kamrup Metro is 90. There are still three districts in Assam out of the total 33 that have not reported any deaths," Mr Sarma said.

Assam till Friday reported a total of 430 coronavirus fatalities. The total cases in the state were 1,38,339 till Friday.

Mr Sarma earlier this week said deaths after treatment for coronavirus infection were also rising. He said though there is no clear data, the government estimates that many who have been treated for COVID-19 and who showed negative results went on to develop complications like fibrosis, adding they had to return to hospitals.

A majority among a thousand people are estimated to have died due to post-COVID-19 complications, but they have not been included in coronavirus fatalities data since the complications developed after they turned negative, the Health Minister told reporters in Guwahati.