'Pfizer, Moderna Said They Will Deal With Centre Only': Arvind Kejriwal

US pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna have said they won't sell vaccines directly to Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, stressing that vaccine manufacturers have made it clear "they will deal with the central government".

"We've spoken to Pfizer and Moderna for vaccines, and both the manufacturers have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said they will deal with the central government. We appeal to the centre to import vaccines and distribute to the states," Mr Kejriwal told reporters today.

His statement come a day after Punjab said Moderna has refused to sell vaccines to the state directly. The Amarinder Singh government had reached out to all such manufacturers looking for direct purchases.

Arvind Kejriwal has been red-flagging shortage of vaccines in the national capital for the last few days. On Saturday, he said his government was compelled to pause the roll-out for 18-44 age group.